MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led Sunday the celebration of his late father's 105th birth anniversary.

The Marcos family and their supporters attended a mass at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City, where the former president Ferdinand Sr. is buried, before heading to their home province of Ilocos Norte to celebrate Marcos Day.

Former first lady Imelda Marcos attended the mass at the cemetery while the other members of the Marcos family are expected to participate in activities in Ilocos Norte.

Among the activities slated for Sunday are a wreath-laying ceremony in Batac City and the opening of Museo Ilocos Norte.

Malacañang earlier declared September 12, Monday, as a special non-working holiday in Ilocos Norte in honor of Marcos Sr.'s birth anniversary.

A commemoration activity was also held in Batac, Ilocos Norte.

Senator Imee Marcos and her son Governor Matthew Marcos attended the event along with Vice Governor Cecilia Marcos at Laoag City Mayor Michael Marcos Keon.

First Lady Liza Marcos and her sons Simon at Vincent were also present at the event.

A mass was held at the Immaculate Conception Church in Batac, followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the Marcos monument.

Marcos Sr. was in power from 1965 until 1986. The older Marcos imposed martial law from 1972 until 1981, a period marred by corruption and human rights abuses.

The late dictator was eventually ousted by the 1986 EDSA "People Power" Revolution.

Marcos Jr. has denied that his family's wealth was ill-gotten despite multiple court decisions that recovered billions of pesos for the country.

— With a report from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

