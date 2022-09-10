Mandaue City may be placed under state of calamity due to floods

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes is recommending that the city be placed under a state of calamity following floods after a heavy downpour Thursday.

In a social media post, Cortes said they discussed the proposal during an emergency meeting with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council early Friday.

“This is what we will do to fast-track the flood victims’ needs such as rebuilding homes and giving of financial assistance,” said Cortes in Cebuano.

He also said he will call for a round-table discussion with national government agencies to find a solution to the floods.

“Especially in the event that the Butuanon River will overflow because of water from the mountains,” added Cortes.

Some 467 families were evacuated and spent the night in evacuation centers Thursday.

Nine barangays were flooded, affecting over 1,800 individuals.

The city’s council is set to hold an emergency session on the matter. - report from Annie Perez