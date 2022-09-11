Inday maintains strength, to exit PAR by Tuesday

Satellite image courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA - Typhoon Inday (international name: Muifa) has maintained its strength as it moves further north, state weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday afternoon.

In its latest bulletin issued 5 p.m., PAGASA said Inday was last located 360 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour (kph), with gusts of up to 205 kph near the center.

It is currently moving north northwest at 10 kph.

PAGASA said Inday remains less likely to directly bring heavy rains to the country. However, the typhoon's outermost rainbands and a slightly enhanced Southwest Monsoon (habagat) may bring rains and thunderstorms over Batanes and the western sections of central and southern Luzon.

Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol region, Mimaropa and Western Visayas may start experiencing occasional monsoon rains by Wednesday, PAGASA added.

Intense thunderstorms in the afternoon may also prevail in the Sulu archipelago, Zamboanga peninsula and Northern Mindanao this week.

Metro Manila may expect sunny and hot weather with thunderstorms in the afternoon and/or evening from Monday to Tuesday, while cloudy skies with occasional rains and sunny breaks are expected for the rest of the week.

Inday is expected to further intensify from Sunday night through Monday morning, and may exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Tuesday.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

