Fire razes 12 houses in Cebu City

CEBU CITY - Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection responded Sunday afternoon to a fire incident at Sitio Riverside in Barangay Guadalupe, this city.

The fire, which started at the residence of a certain Noel Baco, was reported at past 4 p.m.

Forty-four firetrucks responded to the scene. It took about 20 minutes for the BFP to declare a fire out.

Based on their report, 12 houses were affected and the the cost of damage was estimated at P675,000.

Eight houses were totally burned, while four were partially damaged by the blaze.

Fifteen families, comprised of around 75 people, are now being attended to by the local social welfare and development office.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

- report from Annie Perez

