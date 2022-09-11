Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos joined Cabinet officials during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s state visit to Indonesia. Photo from Sandro Marcos' official Facebook page.

MANILA - "Alam na niya 'yung gagawin niya."

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said this, referring to his son, Ilocos Norte Representative Ferdinand Alexander "Sandro" Marcos, regarding protocols during a state visit.

In his vlog posted Sunday that tackled his recent state visits to Indonesia and Singapore, Marcos shared the possibility of his eldest son doing the same in the future.

“Sa palagay ko, si Sandro ngayon ay nanonood din. Eh malay natin, baka mag-state visit din siya, alam na niya ang gagawin niya,” Marcos said.

(I think Sandro is also watching now. Who knows, he might do his own state visit, so he should already know what to do.)

The younger Marcos, 28, along with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and the official government delegation, accompanied the president during the latter's Sept. 4-6 trip to Indonesia, and Sept. 6-7 visit in Singapore.

Sandro was seen joining his father, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, and Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, among others, during their meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Sept. 5.

He was also present at the breakfast hosted by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sept. 7.

Marcos said he himself learned a lot from the time he joined his father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., during the latter's state visits. The elder Marcos was Philippine president from December 1965 until February 1986.

“Alaalang alaala ko ‘yung mga pagpunta sa state visit dahil kahit bata pa kami ay isinasama na kami. At nakikita ko, ganito pala ang patakbo ng state visit,” he said.

(I can clearly remember going to state visits because even when we were still young, my father brought us with him. And I saw how state visits are done.)

“Kaya pagpunta ko naman sa aking sariling state visit, eh parang alam ko na kung anong gagawin, alam ko na kung anong sistema,” he continued.

(So when it was my time to go on a state visit, I already know what to do, I already know the system.)

As he had stated during and after his trips to Indonesia and Singapore, Marcos said in his vlog that his first state visits resulted in pledges of investments from businessmen.

He also recalled his meeting with the Filipino community in the two Southeast Asian countries.

“At dahil hindi tayo nakapagkampanya sa labas ng bansa bago noong halalan, eh sabik na sabik ang ating pagtatagpo at pagtitipon ng ating mga FilCom events,” Marcos said.

(And because we were not able to campaign overseas before the elections, we had a very warm encounter with the Filipino communities during the gathering.)

- with a report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

