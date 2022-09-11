Baby River remembered in Mass celebration in Manila

MANILA - A prayer was offered for Baby River, the deceased daughter of a detained activist, during the Holy Mass celebrated at the Niño de Baseco Parish in Manila City, Sunday.

“Isama natin sa ating intensyon si Baby River, ang batang namatay,” Fr. Jun Macabinlar said.

Baby River Nasino died on October 9, 2020 in a Manila hospital due to lung respiratory distress syndrome. She was born in July of that year while her mother, Reina Mae Nasino, was under detention for allegedly possessing firearms and explosives.

The Court of Appeals recently voided the search warrants used to arrest Reina Mae and two others in November 2019.

