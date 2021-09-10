Super Typhoon #Chanthu looking nasty in the IR this morning - from #himawari8 pic.twitter.com/BuGxUCZC5O — Dan Lindsey (@DanLindsey77) September 10, 2021

MANILA - Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 5 might be hoisted over parts of Babuyan Islands and Batanes due to Typhoon Kiko, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday late evening.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Kiko was last located 135 km east southeast of Calayan, Cagayan packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kph near the center with 265 kph gusts, with strong winds extending up to 250 km from the typhoon's center.

TCWS no.4 remains hoisted over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands, a warning to residents that "very destructive" winds will prevail within 12 hours.

According to PAGASA, areas under TCWS No. 4 may experience 171 kph to 220 kph winds that can cause heavy to very heavy damage to structures and vegetation.

The following storm warning signals are also hoisted in the following areas:

TCWS no.3: (Destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours)

Extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga)

Rest of Babuyan Islands

TCWS no.2: (Damaging gale-force to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)

Northern, central, and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Aparri, Camalaniugan, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Amulung, Alcala, Lasam, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Santo Niño)

Northeastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

Northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Pudtol, Flora, Santa Marcela)

TCWS no.1: (Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)

Rest of mainland Cagayan

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg, Bangui, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Piddig, Solsona, Burgos, Pasuquin, Bacarra, Laoag City, San Nicolas, Sarrat, Dingras)

Rest of Apayao

Northern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, City of Tabuk, Rizal)

Eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis)

Northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong)

Northwestern and southeastern portions of Isabela (Dinapigue, Palanan, San Mariano, City of Cauayan, Cabatuan, Aurora, Luna, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Ilagan City, Quezon, Burgos, Tumauini, San Manuel, Santo Tomas, Roxas, Santa Maria, Mallig, Quirino, Cabagan, Delfin Albano, Gamu)

From PAGASA

PAGASA said it has not yet ruled out the possibility of Kiko intensifying into a super typhoon.

Meanwhile, storm signals in some parts of the country have been lifted.

The typhoon is expected to bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over the northeastern portion of Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands and Batanes.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains is also projected to fall on Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, northern Isabela, and the rest of Cagayan.

"Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible," PAGASA said.

The agency added Kiko will also continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing rains over the western sections of central Luzon, southern Luzon, and western Visayas in the next 24 hours.

The typhoon is projected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday evening or Monday early morning.

