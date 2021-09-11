The damage typhoon Kiko caused in Barangay Salagao, Ivana town, Batanes. Photos courtesy of John Harold Aguto The damage typhoon Kiko caused in Barangay Salagao, Ivana town, Batanes. Photos courtesy of John Harold Aguto The damage typhoon Kiko caused in Barangay Salagao, Ivana town, Batanes. Photos courtesy of John Harold Aguto The damage typhoon Kiko caused in Barangay Salagao, Ivana town, Batanes. Photos courtesy of John Harold Aguto The damage typhoon Kiko caused in Barangay Salagao, Ivana town, Batanes. Photos courtesy of John Harold Aguto

Pinasala sa Ivana, Batanes kung saan nag landfall ang Bagyong Kiko kaninang Umaga @ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo



📷 Maria Rhondina Barsana Aguto pic.twitter.com/3JuE4FPTjY — jeck batallones (@jeck_batallones) September 11, 2021

Power went out in Batanes on Saturday as Typhoon Kiko hit the province, which saw trees and utility posts toppled.

Photos shared by Maria Rhondina Barsana Aguto and Marx Castro showed the heavy damage caused by the storm in Itbayat, Sabtang and Ivana towns.

The photos showed uprooted trees because of strong winds.

Images provided by John Harold Aguto showed the havoc caused by Kiko in Barangay Salagao, Ivana, where winds destroyed houses.

Utility posts were also tilted by the storm, cutting power lines and causing power outage in the province.

Maraming poste at puno ang nabuwal dahil sa malakas na hangin dala ng Bagyong Kiko. Wala ngayong kuryente sa ilang bahagi ng isla. @ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo



📷 Maria Rhondina Barsana Aguto pic.twitter.com/rrURsRMH4b — jeck batallones (@jeck_batallones) September 11, 2021

Kiko continued to weaken while crossing the coastal waters off Itbayat town in Batanes as storms signals in Cagayan and Ilocos Norte have been lifted.



In its 5 p.m. advisory, state weather bureau PAGASA said the storm, seen over the coastal waters off Itbayat, was moving at a north northwestward direction at 15 kilometers per hour.

It had a maximum sustained winds of 185 kph, and gustiness of up to 230 kph. It was projected to weaken further when it "interacts with the rugged terrain of Taiwan."

Kiko is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility Sunday night.