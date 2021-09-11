

Itbayat town still at Signal No. 4; rest of Batanes Signal No. 3

MANILA—Storms signals in Cagayan and Ilocos Norte have been lifted, as Typhoon Kiko continued to weaken while crossing the coastal waters off Itbayat town in Batanes.

In its 5 p.m. advisory, state weather bureau PAGASA said the storm, seen over the coastal waters off Itbayat, was moving at a north northwestward direction at 15 kilometers per hour.

It had a maximum sustained winds of 185 kph, and gustiness of up to 230 kph. It was projected to weaken further when it "interacts with the rugged terrain of Taiwan."

Tropical storm warning signals in Cagayan province, one of the areas ravaged by the storm, were lifted.

Itbayat remained under Signal No. 4, while the rest of Batanes was at Signal No. 3.

The northeastern portion of the Babuyan Islands was under Signal No. 2 while the rest of the islands was at Signal No. 1.

PAGASA also noted a "moderate to high risk" threat of storm surges that could reach 1.0 to 2.0 meters within the next 24 hours.

"Rising sea water along with the high waves from the shoreline moving inland may cause flooding in the low-lying coastal localities of Batanes," PAGASA said.

Kiko will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon that will bring rains to Metro Manila, the remaining parts of Ilocos region, and the western regions of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon, PAGASA noted.

Kiko is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility Sunday evening.