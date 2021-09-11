Home > News New York City commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks TFC News New York, USA Posted at Sep 11 2021 01:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC New York City will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that killed 2,983 people. The victims will once again be honored through the traditional reading of their names. Don Tagala reports. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber 20th anniversary, 9/11 attacks, New York City, U.S., TFC News Read More: 20th anniversary 9/11 attacks New York City U.S. TFC News /news/09/11/21/ex-pnp-chief-sinas-gets-post-at-dutertes-office/news/09/11/21/duterte-defends-pharmally-amid-senate-probe/sports/09/11/21/its-djokovic-vs-medvedev-in-us-open-final/news/09/11/21/18-pulis-sa-marinduque-tinamaan-ng-covid-19/news/09/11/21/duterte-threatens-to-end-transactions-with-red-cross