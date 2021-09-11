Home  >  News

TFC News

New York City commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

TFC News New York, USA

Posted at Sep 11 2021 01:21 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

New York City will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that killed 2,983 people. The victims will once again be honored through the traditional reading of their names. Don Tagala reports.

Read More:  20th anniversary   9/11 attacks   New York City   U.S.   TFC News  