MANILA— The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Saturday said 1 person died due to Jolina's onslaught while it is still validating 13 other reported deaths, with agricultural damage reaching P325 million.

In an interview over Teleradyo, NDRRMC Spokesperson Mark Timbal said 16 were injured while 4 are still missing. Most of the victims were fishermen in Eastern Visayas, he added.

The figures may still increase due to the agency's ongoing assessment, according to Timbal.

"'Yung mga victims po sa Eastern Visayas, despite the warning and the prohibition, pagbabawal po na lumayag ang mga mangingisda during the time, sumigi pa rin ang ibang kababayan natin," he explained.

(Most of the victims were fishermen in Eastern Visayas, despite repeated warnings for them not to push through with their activities in the seas)

"At iba naman po, pabalik na sa puwerto to take shelter dahil may bagyo... doon sila naabutan ng sigwa sa laot at dun po nadisgrasya ang kanilang sasakyan."

(Some were on the way to the ports when the accidents happened due to bad weather.)

Based on the disaster monitoring agency's latest report, 28,466 families comprised of 109,772 individuals were affected in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Metro Manila, Bicol Region, Western and Eastern Visayas.

Some 200 passengers, 195 rolling cargoes, and 6 vessels were stuck in the same areas, including Ilocos Norte, Soccsckargen, and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), the NDRRMC said.

The agency added that the estimated worth of infrastructure destroyed is at P30,675,253 in Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas.

The typhoon also damaged 6,423 houses and totally destroyed 301 others, according to the report.

Despite this, however, local authorities have yet to declare the state of calamity in their areas.

"Itong kay bagyong Jolina at bagyong Kiko, wala pa po tayong nababalitaang mga provincial council, municipal council na nag-anunsyong ganitong declaration," he said, noting that they are still monitoring localities.

(We have yet to receive reports that provincial and municipal councils have announced the state of calamity in their respective areas)

AGRICULTURAL DAMAGE TOP P324 MILLION

According to the Department of Agriculture's (DA) disaster monitoring, the country's 10th storm destroyed 17,760 metric tons or P324.04 million worth of crops in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas.

Most or 65.9 percent of those damaged were rice yields, 24.9 percent were high value crops, and 8.5 percent were corn products.

The DA added that 11,357 hectares of agricultural land in the same areas were so far affected, while 14,331 farmers and fisherfolk were reeling from the loss, the DA said.

"Affected commodities include rice, corn, high value crops, livestock, and fisheries. These values are still subject to validation," the report posted on Friday night read.

Jolina is already outside the Philippine area of responsibility, but the government is monitoring the impact of Typhoon Kiko, which earlier made landfall over Ivana, Batanes.

Kiko is packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kph near the center with gustiness of up to 265 kph, PAGASA added.

It is also forecast to weaken later Saturday or on Sunday as it "undergoes another eyewall replacement cycle."



