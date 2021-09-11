Mga produktong Pilipino, mas accessible na sa Australia

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Mas accessible na ang mga produktong Pilipino para sa mga Filipino-Australian dahil pinalawak pa ng Woolworths, Australia’s largest supermarket chain ang kanilang distribution ng Pinoy food products sa mahigit 200 stores nito.

“With Filipino food now more accessible in Australia’s mainstream supermarkets, along with hundreds of Filipino grocery or “sari-sari” stores across the country, we can have a taste of home and share it with our Australian friends too,” pahayag ni Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen B. De La Vega.

Halos 300,000 Filipinos ang naninirahan sa Australia, at sila ang fifth-largest ethnic community sa bansa, kaya’t malaking ginhawa na may iba pang options ang mga kababayan kung saan sila makabibili ng mga paboritong Pinoy products tulad ng suka, toyo, sardinas, tuna, noodles, halo-halo mixed fruits at iba pa.

“The availability of Filipino products in Woolworths provides consumers with more options, convenience and accessibility, but we are also seeing a multiplier effect on small businesses as they provide niche products (lutong bahay, kakanins) and services (remittances, cargo and shipping services, TFC packages) catering to the community. Overall, the market expands and benefits both consumers and businesses,” sabi ni DHN Trading marketing consultant Bob Harris. Ang DHN Trading ang importer ng Filipino products.

Bukod sa traditional Filipino products, nagbibenta rin ang nasabing store ng iba pang produktong gawang Pinoy tulad ng virgin coconut oil, organic coconut water, coconut flour, banana chips, canned pineapples at iba pa.

Tinitingnan din ng Philippine Department of Trade and Industry o PTIC sa Sydney kung maaaring idagdag ang mga produktong tulad ng fresh frozen items at plant-based meat products. Interesado rin ang PTIC Sydney sa paggamit ng sustainable packaging materials mula sa saging, abaca at iba pang fibrous plant-based materials na isinasagawa na sa Pilipinas.

“Sustainability matters and we know that this is also aligned with Woolworths’ mission of providing not only the highest quality products but also innovative and sustainable packaging solutions,” sabi ni Ms. Alma Argayoso, Philippines’ trade representative sa Australia.