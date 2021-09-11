Kiko weakens further, as typhoon moves over Batanes

COURTESY: PAGASA

MANILA—Typhoon Kiko further weakened while it continued to move over Batanes, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Based on PAGASA's 2 p.m. advisory, the typhoon was located over the coastal waters off Itbayat town, moving at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour (kph).

Kiko currently packs maximum sustained winds of 195 kph and a gustiness of up to 240 kph, slightly weaker than mentioned in the 11 a.m. advisory.

But it will continue to enhance a southwest monsoon that will bring rains over Metro Manila, the rest of Ilocos region, and the western sections of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon in the next 24 hours, the state weather bureau noted.

With the development, Kiko is expected to bring "heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Batanes"; and likely bring "moderate to heavy withat times intense rains" over Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Apayao, and Kalinga.

"Scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that

are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps," PAGASA said.

Itbayat remains under tropical storm warning Signal No. 4, which translates to "very destructive typhoon force winds prevailing or expected within 12 hours," while the rest of Batanes remains under Signal No. 3 where "destructive typhoon-force winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours."

The northern portion of Babuyan Islands is at Signal No. 2 while the rest of Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes, Gonzaga) and Pagudpud town in Ilocos Norte is under Signal No. 1.

Kiko is projected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday evening or Monday morning.

