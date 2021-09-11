PAGASA

MANILA— Typhoon Kiko on Saturday morning weakened slightly hours after it hit land in Ivana, Batanes, while it continued to move over the country's northern area, PAGASA said.

In its 11 a.m. advisory, the state weather bureau said Kiko would most likely pass "very close" to Itbayat in Batanes within the next 3 hours.

The country's 11th storm was last located over the coastal waters of Itbayat, Batanes moving north northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour (kph).

Kiko currently packs maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gusts of up to 250 kph, PAGASA added.

"Further weakening will continue throughout the forecast period as the typhoon traverses the Batanes area and interacts with the rugged terrain of Taiwan," the latest weather bulletin read.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 4 was hoisted over Batanes, where winds may reach typhoon-force strength between 171 and 220 kph in the next 12 hours.

PAGASA said TCWS no. 3 was raised over the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands, where destructive typhoon-force winds may prevail within 18 hours.

Meanwhile, signal No. 2 was hoisted over the rest of Babuyan Islands - which could experience damaging gale-force to storm-force winds within 24 hours.

Signal No. 1, which warns of strong winds prevailing within 24 hours, was still hoisted over:

Northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga,Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Lasam, Allacapan, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes)

Northern portion of Apayao (Flora, Pudtol, Luna, Santa Marcela, Calanasan)

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg, Vintar, Bangui, Burgos)

The weather disturbance will continue bringing heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Batanes in the next 24 hours.

Babuyan Islands, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Apayao, and Kalinga, meanwhile, will experience heavy to intense rains during the same period.

"Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps," the weather bureau warned.

Kiko will also continue enhancing the southwest monsoon or the habagat, and will also bring rains over Metro Manila, the rest of Ilocos Region, and the western sections of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon for the rest of the day, it said.

The storm is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday evening or Monday morning.

