

MANILA—Typhoon Kiko maintained its strength as it moved over Bashi channel, state weather bureau PAGASA said in its 8 p.m. advisory.

Kiko's eye was located 100 kilometers north of Itbayat town, Batanes, traveling with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour and a gustiness of up to 230 kph.

The typhoon was moving at a north-northeastward direction at 15 kilometers per hour.

All of Batanes was assigned Tropical Storm Warning Signal No. 3, with Itbayat downgraded from Signal No. 4 in the 5 p.m. PAGASA bulletin.

PAGASA noted that Kiko will still bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over the coastal province.

The northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands was lowered to Signal No. 2, while the rest of the Islands was placed under TCWS No. 1.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also possible in Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, and Benguet, with expected widespread flooding and landslides.

The southwest monsoon will also enhance rains over Metro Manila, the rest of Ilocos Region, and the western sections of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon within 24 hours.

Kiko is projected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Sunday.