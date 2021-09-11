Guests greet NCRPO police chief Major Gen. Debold Sinas during his birthday celebration in this photo posted by the National Capital Region Police public information office on Facebook, May 8, 2020. NCRPO Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed as undersecretary to his office former national police chief Debold Sinas, who last year made headlines for a mañanita that allegedly breached COVID-19 protocols, Malacañang said on Saturday.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed Sinas' appointment as undersecretary of the Office of the President.

Before heading the national police, dozens of senior officers celebrated Sinas' birthday at a pre-dawn serenade or mañanita that allegedly defied strict coronavirus lockdown rules in 2020.

Rights groups have also questioned Sinas' track record, which includes the spate of unsolved killings in Central Visayas in 2019, when he was the region's police chief.

Sinas retired from the police force last May.

