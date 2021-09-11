DFA suspends consular operations in 2 offices due to COVID

A Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) consular office in Quezon City and one in Pangasinan will be suspended for five days due to COVID-19.

The DFA, in a statement, said several personnel working at their Consular Offices (CO) in NCR Central, located in Robinsons Galleria, Quezon City, and in Calasiao, located at Robinsons Place Pangasinan, got infected by COVID-19.

There will be no operations in these offices from September 13-17, 2021.

"Ten CO NCR Central personnel and two CO Calasiao personnel have been infected with COVID-19. While other personnel have been identified as close contacts. As such, both Consular Offices have temporarily suspended operations to conduct thorough disinfection of its premises and to comply with the isolation and quarantine guidelines imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Department of Health," said the DFA.

"All affected passport appointments during this period will be rescheduled at the soonest possible time," the DFA said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES