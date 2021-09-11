Three archbishops based in northern Luzon reminded Filipino Catholics of their "moral duty to resist and correct a culture of murder and plunder."

Archbishops Marlo Peralta of Nueva Segovia, Socrates Villegas of Lingayen Dagupan, and Ricardo Baccay of Tuguegarao issued a pastoral letter Saturday deploring the senseless killings, governance without vision, and shameless corruption.

"Bullets kills. Viruses kill. Governance without direction kills. Corruption kills. Trolls kill with fake news. Hunger kills. When will the killings stop?" the pastoral message read.

"The poor pay for the corruption of the powerful. The nation is sinking in debt."

They encouraged the public to abide by the law, but the archbishops urged the faithful not to be pacifists.

"We must resist a murderous and corrupt public order," they said.

"Non-violent resistance such as peaceful assemblies of dissent or sober discussion of social issues . . . is the path we must choose always. This is the only morally acceptable resistance."

They also pushed for a full investigation against "any whiff of corruption" and oppose anyone who obstructs any pursuit to arrive in truth and justice.

“We have a moral duty to resist and correct a culture of murder and plunder as much as the prolonged pattern of hiding or destroying the truth,” they said.

The three archbishops also encouraged the youth and first-time voters to register.

"Free elections, which allow the selection and change of representatives, is the most effective way to make political authority accountable."

