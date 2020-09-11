'Wag makipagsabayan': PNP urges elderly, youths to delay plans to register for 2020 elections

MANILA - The Joint Task Force COVID Shield on Friday urged the public, especially the elderly and the youth, to postpone plans to join voter registration activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hindi po bawal ‘yun subalit ang sitwasyon parang mass gathering ‘yan. Since ang registration natin ay aabot hanggang September 2021 ‘wag na muna pong makipagsabayan at ito po ay delikado para sa kanila,” said JTF COVID Shield Commander Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

The Metro Manila Council has reportedly asked the Inter-Agency Task Force on the COVID-19 response to delay the registration due to the continuous rise of infections.

“Yun po ang ating narinig sa mga nakarang talakayan. Kami naman po sa Joint Task Foce COVID Shield ay humihimok sa ating mga kababayan na habang wala pang suspension nito ay sana po madiscourage natin 'yung mga matatanda, mga senior citizens, at mga minors na magparegister,” said Eleazar.

The Commission on Elections resumed voters’ registration for the 2022 elections on Sept. 1, 2020 in areas under general community quarantine. The poll also set health safety guidelines like wearing of face masks and shields for the registration.