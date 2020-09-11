‘Ukay-ukay’ worth P4.6 million seized at Cebu port

The Bureau of Customs says its port in Cebu seized 694 bales of used clothing from China. Photo courtesy of BOC-Port of Cebu

MANILA--A total of 694 bales of smuggled used clothing -- or ukay-ukay -- with an estimated market value of P4.585 million were seized last week in the port of Cebu.

The Bureau of Customs said in a statement that the shipment declared as hotel supplies arrived at the port from China on August 20.

With the successive seizure of previous shipments from the same company that allegedly imported the goods, the container was subjected to x-ray inspection.

On August 28, acting District Collector Atty. Charlito Martin Mendoza issued a Pre-Lodgment Control Order against the shipment.

The physical examination conducted on Sept. 1 by Customs Examiner Jay Oyao, together with other government agencies, yielded 694 bales of used clothing intended to be sold in the local market.

A warrant of seizure and detention was issued in connection with the shipment for violating Republic Act No. 4653, which prohibits the importation of used clothing to safeguard the health of the people and maintain the dignity of the nation.

Meanwhile, BoC’s Action Team Against Smugglers has filed criminal charges against GRR Trading before the Department of Justice in connection with the unlawful importation of various brands of cigarettes estimated to have a total street value of P234.7 million.

The Bureau’s Account Management Office has also revoked the importer’s accreditation.