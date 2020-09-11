PhilHealth board OKs Gierran’s appointment as gov’t insurance firm’s chief

New PhilHealth President and CEO Dante Gierran. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Board of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth) on Friday "unanimously confirmed" the appointment of Dante A. Gierran as President and Chief Executive Officer of the agency.

"The said recommendation has been transmitted to the Office of the President (Friday)," PhilHealth said in a statement.

Gierran -- a retired director of the National Bureau of Investigation -- replaced Ricardo Morales, who resigned due to his bout with lymphoma at the height of a Senate investigation into alleged anomalies at PhilHealth.

Gierran, who hails from Davao, started as a security guard before working his way up to become a a credit investigator for Manilabank in Davao City.

He eventually graduated with a law and an accounting degrees.

Gierran earlier said that he would prioritize the reorganization of PhilHealth after allegations that some of the agency's high-ranking officials were involved in the illegal release of COVID-19 funds to dialysis centers, while others were allegedly involved in the overpricing of equipment for the firm's modernization program.