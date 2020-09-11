Looking for work? Robredo office launches free platform for jobseekers

Vice President Leni Robredo attends a fellowship program at the Quezon City Reception House on March 6, 2020. Jay Ganzon, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The office of Vice President Leni Robredo has launched a free online platform for jobseekers and for companies in need of workers, as the coronavirus pandemic left millions of Filipinos jobless.



The Sikap.PH website has 2,796 job openings posted by various companies, as of 5 p.m. Thursday, said the Office of the Vice President.

“We have been receiving a lot of SOS messages from people looking for work. When we were doing our shuttle services, we had passengers who were doing door-to-door job applications,” Robredo said in a statement on Friday.

“We hope that, through this platform, they would have an easier time finding work opportunities,” she added.

Below is a guide on how jobseekers can use the platform, said Robredo.

Today, we are launching our new initiative, BAYANIHANAPBUHAY—our response to help those who lost their jobs amid this crisis.



We have partnered with https://t.co/8wTLqDZmgx to put up a platform, which those who need jobs and those who need workers can use free of charge. pic.twitter.com/WTQR91AoUT — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) September 10, 2020

Tech company Elevatech Solutions built the website Sikap.PH, said the OVP. Robredo's office calls the initiative “bayanihanapbuhay,” a play on the Filipino words for community spirit and livelihood.

The OVP said the project also had the backing of EMS Services Philippines, Inc. (ESPI), D.M. Consunji, Inc., Lots'a Pizza, Concentrix, Empire East Land Holdings, AECOM Philippines, GET Philippines, McBride Corporation, Omni Petroleum Corp, and Solarwinds Software Asia PTE LTD - Philippines Branch.

Other employers interested in joining the platform may send their details to [email protected]

The pandemic has left some 3.3 million Filipinos jobless, according to the labor department’s records. This is fewer than the Philippine Statistics Authority’s estimate of 4.6 million jobless Filipinos as of July.