LOOK: Chinese defense minister pays Duterte a visit

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe pays a courtesy call on President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo courtesy of Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go

MANILA--Chinese Defense Minister Wei Feng paid a courtesy call on President Rodrigo Duterte Defense Minister on Friday.

Wei was accompanied by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana during the Chinese official's visit to Malacañang.

The Palace has yet to issue a statement on the visit as of posting time.

In his meeting with Wei earlier in the day, Lorenzana said he reiterated the Philippines' rights to the West Philippine Sea as upheld by an arbitral ruling that invalidated China's sweeping claims four years ago.

The Philippines won an arbitration case in 2016 from the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Netherlands which ruled that China's sweeping claims over almost the entire South China Sea had no legal basis.

Beijing continues to disregard the landmark ruling.

Lorenzana said he and Wei agreed that both countries should continue to resort to dialogue and consultation to manage disputes.