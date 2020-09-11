Immigration bureau to take custody of US Marine in transgender killing

MANILA (UPDATE) - US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton is set to be released from custody of the Bureau of Corrections, but the Bureau of Immigration doubts that the deportation process may be completed Friday.

“Depende po 'yan kung makapag-submit sa atin 'yung party ni Pemberton. I doubt kung makakaya 'yan today. Pwedeng mangyari 'yan bukas o sa susunod na araw,” said Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Melvin Mabulac.

Mabulac said Pemberton must secure a clearance from the National Bureau of Investigation to ensure that he does not have any other cases in the Philippines. He also needs a flight itinerary and travel documents before deportation.



“Very specific 'yun sa implementation ng deportation order. Pag nakumpleto na po 'yun, that would be the time na dadalhin natin sa airport at to ensure na siya ay sasakay at aalis sa flight na kaniyang idineclare sa kaniyang itinerary,” Mabulac said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

Mabulac said the BuCor will turn over custody of Pemberton to them Friday so that they could start implementing the deportation order.

He added that they will have to ensure that Pemberton would leave the Philippines on the scheduled flight out.

“We have to understand na magsisimula 'yan mula sa party ni Pemberton na magsusubmit ng kaniyang flight itinerary. Basta makumpleto lang requirements ng deportation,” he said.

Mabulac said the deportation also includes blacklisting Pemberton.

BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said Pemberton will be turned over to BI personnel who will take over custodial duties at the JUSMAG facility in Camp Aguinaldo where he is detained.

“Cleared naman siya sa BuCor kaya po itu-turnover natin siya sa BID,” said Chaclag in an interview on ABS-CBN Teleradyo on Friday morning.

Chaclag said BuCor personnel assigned to Jusmag will return to the New Bilibid Prisons.

Last Monday President Rodrigo Duterte granted "an absolute pardon" to Pemberton who is convicted of killing a Filipino transgender woman in 2014.

Duterte's decision came days after an Olongapo City court ruled that the soldier was eligible for early release under a law that shortens jail time due to good conduct.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra earlier said he expects the immigration bureau to take custody of Pemberton Friday to implement deportation proceedings against the American soldier.

"Ngayong umaga, inaasahang ita-transfer na ang custody over the person ni Mr. Pemberton from the Bureau of Corrections to the Bureau of Immigration para maipatupad naman ng Bureau of Immigration yung deportation order na noon pang 2015 inilabas ng Bureau of Immigration pero ngayon lang ipatutupad,” Guevarra said in a TeleRadyo interview.

He said the BI is still waiting for the NBI clearance as one of the requirements for deportation. He said the NBI has been forewarned about the said requirement and is expected to send the clearance to the BI today.

“Sa pagkakaalam ko, wala nang ibang kasong kinakaharap si Mr. Pemberton. Ini-expect ko na mag-iisyu ng NBI clearance today,” he said.

“Mananatili siya sa kinalalagyan niya ngayon sa Camp Aguinaldo until such time 'yung kaniyang flight arrangement ay makumpleto na rin matapos na."

The DOJ Secretary said Pemberton need not be handcuffed, but still has to be escorted, on his way to the airport.

“Sa palagay ko hindi na kailangang ihandcuff siya dahil bantay-sarado rin naman siya at siya nga ay napardon na,” he said.

The US serviceman was convicted in 2015 for killing Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude in October 2014.

Guevarra hopes that Pemberton’s release from detention and his deportation would be covered by media to dispel doubts about him receiving special treatment.