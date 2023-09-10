MANILA - Mindanao will experience cloudy skies and scattered rains due to the southwest monsoon or habagat, the state weather bureau said Sunday afternoon.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said the habagat is currently affecting Mindanao.

Zamboanga peninsula, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Soccsksargen, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte and Bukidnon may experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, also due to the habagat and localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area east of extreme northern Luzon.

The trough of the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Batanes and Babuyan Islands. It is not forecast to develop into a tropical depression and may dissipate offshore by mid-week.

Another LPA that has been monitored east of Southern Luzon is expected to move away from the country and be absorbed into the larger circulation of the LPA inside PAR.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

