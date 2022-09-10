Lola Florie Rose Talastas is 96 years old, frail and unable to stand for a long time.

She was one of those who lined up on September 10 to apply for DSWD's student assistance program as a walk-in for the second time.

"Gusto kong makakuha ’yung aking po ng assistance dahil wala namang pambili ng pagkain sa araw-araw, pamasahe. Ako'y nangutang na pang-uniform, dalawa sila. Apat na pantalon, apat na puti, may medyas, may patches pa," said Talastas.

When one of the guards told him she needed to register online, she said she did not have a cell phone nor did she know how to use one.

Talastas hopes the DSWD will prioritize people like her.

"Mabuti iba malakas ang katawan, may nagsusuporta sa kanila. Ako walang nagsusuporta sa’kin kundi ako lang mag-isa," she added.

Like Talastas, Amira Panotolan has also tried her luck several times.

It was the third Saturday that Panotolan went to the DSWD-NCR office to apply for financial aid for her three siblings.

"Nu’ng first time po kasi dumagsa ’yung tao, nagkapitan po. Nag-decide po kami na i-try namin online kaso wala po nagrereply. Kaya nag-try po ulit kami nung pangalawang linggo. Kaya ngayon, triny namin na walk-in. Kailangan po kasi nila para sa mga school, sa mga project. Volunteer lang po ako sa barangay kulang po ’yung sahod ko," she said.

The last date of application for educational assistance is September 24.

The DSWD-NCR will only accommodate 500 registered applicants with confirmation texts, September 9.

RELATED VIDEO