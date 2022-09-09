Thunderstorm triggers flooding in Cabuyao, Laguna

MANILA - A thunderstorm triggered flooding in parts of Cabuyao, Laguna, causing heavy traffic and worsening commuter woes on Friday.

Cabuyao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said that as of 7 p.m, knee-deep floodwater was reported near Petron-Sala, making it impassable to light vehicles.

Vehicles were also unable to pass the stretch of Cabuyao Bayan after it was submerged in waist-deep flood.

Foot traffic and stranded vehicles also exacerbated the traffic.

Video courtesy of Mae Albario on Facebook

Heavy traffic was also experienced in Niugan to Banay-banay, Cabuyao-Santa Rosa boundary, Cabuyao Baybayin, and near Pulo Stoplight due to flooding, foot traffic, and stranded vehicles.

State weather agency PAGASA said that moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds were expected over Laguna as well as Zambales, Laguna, Bataan, Cavite, and Rizal.

Heavy to intense rain showers with lightning and strong winds are expected to persist in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Batangas, Tarlac and Quezon province.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.