The Cavite Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit arrested a teenager considered a high-value suspect in a drug bust in Dasmariñas city, Cavite on Thursday.

The suspect is an 18-year-old resident of Brgy. San Antonio De Padua 2.

Authorities confiscated 75 grams of shabu with a street value of P510,000.

The suspect is facing criminal charges for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

