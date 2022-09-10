MANILA — For the first time in its history, the Manila City Jail on Saturday kicked off its Senior High School program for its detainees.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The breakthrough program will enable inmates to continue their senior high school studies while serving their sentences, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Manila said.

The program, in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) in Manila and the ODB Montessori of Novaliches, benefits around 200 detainees, the Manila City Jail said.

Enrollees are composed of 106 male inmates, while 94 others are from the female dormitory.

Under the program, enrollees will be attending online classes on weekdays, while face-to-face learning sessions will be done on Saturdays.



— report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

FROM THE ARCHIVES: