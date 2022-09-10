Magnitude 4.7 quake hits Surigao del Norte

Courtesy: Phivolcs

MANILA — A magnitude-4.7 earthquake rocked parts of Surigao del Norte Saturday.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake struck at around 7:12 a.m.

The state agency also tracked the temblor's epicenter 12 kilometers northwest of Burgos town, Surigao del Norte, with a depth of 28 kilometers.

Intensity II tremors were recorded in Surigao City following the quake.

No aftershocks and damage were expected, the Phivolcs added in its bulletin.

— with a report from Charmane Awitan

FROM THE ARCHIVES: