Ilang Pinoy sa UK, nakidalamhati sa pagpanaw ni Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON - Nakidalamhati ang ilang mga Pinoy sa United Kingdom sa pagpanaw ni Queen Elizabeth II noong Huwebes ng hapon.

Hindi napigilang maiyak ng Filipina-British nurse na si May Parsons nang marinig ang balita tungkol sa pagpanaw ng Reyna. Personal na nakita kasi ni Parsons ang Reyna nang tanggapin niya ang George Cross award para sa National Health Service (NHS) nito lang Hulyo.

Habang buhay nang nakatatak sa puso ng Filipina-British nurse na si May Parsons ang araw na tinanggap niya ang George Cross para sa National Health Service kasama si NHS CEO Amanda Pritchard mula sa namayapang si Queen Elizabeth II at King Charles III sa seremonyang idinaos sa Windsor Castle noong Hulyo. Isang napakalaking karangalan aniya ang makausap ang Reyna ilang buwan bago siya bawian ng buhay. (Photo: Aaron Chown pool/ AFP)

“I was really, really sad, devastated in fact, I really admire the Queen. I think the Queen has been very strong. She has been the epitome of integrity and service, and she has always been a constant to a lot of people. nobody has ever known any other monarch other than the Queen,” sabi ni May Parsons, Pinay-British nurse.

Photo from the official FB account of The Royal Family

Malaking karangalan para kay Parsons ang maiksi pero espesyal na sandaling makasama ang namayapang Reyna.

“She’s so nice. When I met her, she made me feel so warm that almost made me feel as if I’m meeting my lola again. She made me feel so at home, and she’s so down-to-earth. She’s like a good old lola.” kwento ni Parsons.

Nalungkot din ang magkaibigang sina Macey at Jofemae habang pinapanood ang mga balita tungkol sa pagpanaw ng British monarch.

“It is heartbreaking and shocking at the same time. her passing is a huge loss not just to the Royal family but to those who also adore her including us Filipinos in the UK because she is hardworking and a dignified woman.” sabi ni Macey Leigh Estember, nurse sa UK.

Nagpaabot din ng pakikidalamhati ang iba pang mga Pinoy sa UK, anuman ang edad at propesyon.

“My mom told me the Queen already died. I’m so sad, last time we celebrated her Jubilee. Thank you, Queen. Bye, Queen,” sabi ni Mien Montesa, nakatira sa England.

“Queen Elizabeth has always been an inspiration to all the women all around the world, she has been an icon of feminism, and United Kingdom will not be the same as it is now,” sabi ni Junielle Morano, accountant sa UK.

Nakuhanan naman ni Leanne Cervantes ang pagdagsa ng mga tao sa Buckingham Palace ilang oras matapos ang anunsyo tungkol sa pagpanaw ni Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo courtesy of Leanne Cervantes

Photo courtesy of Leanne Cervantes

“When I arrived, the atmosphere was gloomy just like the weather. more people were coming to pay their tributes and offer flowers to the Queen.” sabi ni Leanne Cervantes, nurse sa UK.

Sa social media, nakiramay naman ang Philippine Nurses Association-UK. Pinasalamatan ng grupo ang reyna na inalay ang buhay sa pagseserbisyo.

Image courtesy of PNA-UK

“The London bridge has fallen,” ito naman ang post sa Instagram ng aktres at writer-director na si Bela Padilla na naka-base na ngayon sa London.

Image courtesy of Bela Padilla

Sa Twitter, nagpost din ng larawan ng namayapang Reyna ang British-Filipino professional footballer na si Neil Etheridge.

Image courtesy of Neil Etheridge

Aasahan namang dadagsa pa sa mga susunod na araw ang mga personal na makikiramay sa Royal family mula sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng United Kingdom at ng mundo.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa pagpanaw ni Queen Elizabeth II, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.