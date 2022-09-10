DSWD: Student-aid distribution in Central Visayas 'smooth'

DSWD Central Visayas regional director Shalaine Lucero credited the system in place to the support of the DILG, the PNP, and the city government. Courtesy of DSWD 7

In its fourth week, the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas still considered the distribution of the educational assistance for those in crisis relatively "smooth".

Regional director Shalaine Lucero, who visited Lapu-Lapu City, credited this to the full support of the DILG, the PNP, and the city government.

“The online system of the LGU that allows the beneficiaries to check their names if they are included in the master list of beneficiaries is also helpful,” Lucero said.

In Toledo City, the PNP’s Special Weapons and Tactics team with their bomb-sniffing dog helped to man the area to ensure security and order.

The LGU also provided hot chocolate drinks and porridge to the beneficiaries at the payout venue. — Annie Perez

