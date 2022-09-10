2 arrested as Cebu police seize drugs worth P2 million

Courtesy: Talisay City PNP

CEBU — Authorities in Talisay City arrested two individuals who allegedly possessed up to P2 million worth of illegal drugs on Friday.

Talisay City police chief Lt. Col. Randy Caballes said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust in Sitio Manga, Brgy. Dumlog.

The operation was part of the police's "Oplan Limpyo Talisay," which sought to "clean" the city of illegal drugs.

Among the suspects arrested was a certain alyas Taitus, a 22-year-old man who was originally a resident of Cebu City.

Taitus had been arrested in 2019, but was released after a plea bargain, Caballes said.

The suspect allegedly sold 300 to 500 grams of drugs per week.

“He was consistently subject of reports on involvement in illegal drug trade,” added Caballes.

Taitus' cohort was armed with a loaded .45 caliber pistol.

Both suspects will be charged with violations relating to certain provisions in the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

As of writing, police are still investigating the source of Taitus' alleged drug supply, as well as his possible relations to drug groups.

—report from Annie Perez