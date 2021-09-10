Typhoon Kiko: Parts of Babuyan Islands, Batanes under Signal No. 4

US NOAA/Himawari 8

(UPDATED) Parts of the Babuyan Islands and Batanes have been placed under Public Storm Warning Signal No. 4 as of 8 p.m. Friday, as typhoon "Kiko" hammered extreme Northern Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga), the rest of Babuyan Islands, and the rest of Batanes were placed under signal no. 3.

PAGASA earlier warned of destructive winds in Santa Ana town and the eastern part of the remote Babuyan Islands because of Typhoon Kiko.

The tropical cyclone, which has reached super typhoon status in the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center category, is packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 265 kph, according to PAGASA.

The center of the typhoon's eye was last spotted 190 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan.

It was moving north northwestward at 15 kph over the waters off northeast of Sta. Ana, Cagayan.

The following storm warning signals are also hoisted in the following areas:

TCWS #2: (Damaging gale-force to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)

The northern, central, and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Aparri, Camalaniugan, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Amulung, Alcala, Allacapan, Lasam, Ballesteros, Abulug)

The northeastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan), and the northeastern portion of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Luna, Pudtol)

TCWS #1: (Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)

The rest of mainland Cagayan

The eastern portion of Ilocos Norte Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg, Bangui, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Burgos, Pasuquin, Bacarra, Laoag City, Piddig, Solsona, Dingras, Sarrat, San Nicolas)

The rest of Apayao

The northern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, City of Tabuk, Rizal), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis)

The northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong)

The northwestern and southeastern portions of Isabela (Santa Maria, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Aurora, City of Cauayan, Angadanan, San Guillermo, Dinapigue, San Mariano, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Quirino, Burgos, Gamu, Ilagan City, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Benito Soliven)

The northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

Typhoon Kiko is bringing heavy to torrential rains over the northeastern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands and Batanes Friday night until Saturday, PAGASA said.

Moderate to intense rains will also be felt in northern and central Aurora, northern Isabela, the rest of Cagayan, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

"Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps," PAGASA warned.

"Further intensification into Super Typhoon is not ruled out. As such, TCWS #5 may be hoisted over some municipalities of Batanes and Babuyan Islands," it added.

PAGASA said storm surge reaching 1 to 2 meters in height may occur in the next 24 hours in affected areas.

"Rising sea water along with the high waves from the shoreline moving inland may cause flooding in the low-lying coastal localities of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, and Isabela," the weather bureau said.

