Typhoon Kiko: Part of Babuyan Islands under Signal No. 4

MANILA - A part of the Babuyan Islands has been placed under Public Storm Warning Signal No. 4 as of 5 p.m. Friday, as typhoon "Kiko" further intensified and barrelled towards extreme Northern Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga), and the rest of Babuyan Islands and Batanes were placed under signal no. 3.

PAGASA earlier warned of destructive winds in Santa Ana town and the eastern part of the remote Babuyan Islands because of Typhoon Kiko.

The tropical cyclone, which has reached super typhoon status in the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center category, is carrying maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 265 kph, according to PAGASA.

It is expected to move northwestward towards the Babuyan Islands-Batanes area.

PAGASA said winds may reach typhoon-force strength between 171 to 220 kph in areas where signal no. 4 is hoisted.

"Kiko" is expected to bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over the northeastern parts of Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands.

It is also projected to bring heavy to intense rains over northern Isabela and the rest of Cagayan; and moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, northern and central Aurora, along with the rest of Cagayan Valley.

PAGASA has not ruled out the possibility of the typhoon's landfall over Cagayan's northeastern part, and the possibility of "Kiko" being upgraded into a "super typhoon".

After passing extreme northern Luzon, "Kiko" is forecast to move northward from Saturday to Sunday afternoon, and possibly pass within the Taiwan's coastal waters.

The typhoon is expected to depart from the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Sunday evening or the early morning on Monday, and turn north northeastward over the East China Sea.

The following storm warning signals are also hoisted in the following areas:

TCWS#2 (Damaging gale-force to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)

- The northern, central, and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Aparri, Camalaniugan, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Amulung, Alcala, Allacapan, Lasam, Ballesteros, Abulug)

- The northeastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan), and the northeastern portion of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Luna, Pudtol)



TCWS#1 (Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)

-Luzon

- The rest of mainland Cagayan

- The eastern portion of Ilocos Norte Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg, Bangui, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Burgos, Pasuquin, Bacarra, Laoag City, Piddig, Solsona, Dingras, Sarrat, San Nicolas)

- The rest of Apayao

- The northern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, City of Tabuk, Rizal)

- The eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis)

- The northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong)

- The northwestern and southeastern portions of Isabela (Santa Maria, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Aurora, City of Cauayan, Angadanan, San Guillermo, Dinapigue, San Mariano, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Quirino, Burgos, Gamu, Ilagan City, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Benito Soliven)

- The northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

