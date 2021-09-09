OAA/Himawari 8

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA raised tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 over Cagayan as typhoon "Kiko" (International name: Chanthu) neared Luzon.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Kiko was last located 435 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with 240-kph gusts and winds extending 200 kms from the typhoon's center.

It was last seen moving west northwestward at 20 kph.

Signal no. 2 was hoisted over the following areas which may experience damaging gale-force to storm-force winds within 24 hours:

northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Lal-Lo, Buguey, Gattaran, Baggao)

eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Camiguin Is., Didicas Is., Pamuktan Is., and Babuyan Is.)

Signal no. 1, which warns of strong winds prevailing within 24 hours, is still hoisted over:

Batanes

rest of mainland Cagayan

rest of Babuyan Islands

the northeastern portion of Apayao (Luna, Pudtol, Flora, Santa Marcela)

eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Dinapigue)

PAGASA said Kiko will likely bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains in Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Batanes, and northern Isabela between Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may be also be experienced over the rest of Isabela, the northern portion of Aurora, Ilocos Norte, and Apayao.

The agency warned of scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides in affected areas.

PAGASA said winds reaching gale to storm force in strength will be experienced in areas under Signal no. 2, while winds reaching g strong breeze to near gale in strength, with occasional gusts, may be experienced in areas under Signal no. 1.

PAGASA said storm signal no. 4 is still the highest wind signal that may be hoisted for Kiko.

PAGASA

According to the agency, coastal inundation associated with high waves near the coast and storm surges may be experienced in several coastal municipalities and the eastern seaboard of northern Luzon, warning mariners against venturing out to sea.

The agency added that moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the northern seaboard of northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of central and southern Luzon.

"Mariners of small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions," it said.

Kiko is expected to track northwestward in the next 24 hours towards the Babuyan Islands-Batanes area.

PAGASA said it is expected to pass very close to northeastern Cagayan Friday afternoon or evening, and cross the vicinity of Babuyan Islands and Batanes between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

The weather bureau said it has not yet ruled out the possibility of Kiko's landfall over mainland Cagayan.

The typhoon is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Sunday afternoon and will move north-northeastward towards East China Sea.

Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque earlier said preparations for Kiko are underway.

Meanwhile, "Jolina" has left the Philippine area of responsibility and has re-intensified into a severe tropical storm.

Both Jolina and Kiko are expected to enhance the southwest monsoon and will bring rains over the western sections of southern Luzon and Visayas in the next 24 hours.

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.

RELATED VIDEO