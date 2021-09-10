Philippines reports 17,964 new COVID-19 cases

A crowd of people wait for their turn to register as voters in the 2022 national elections at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Manila on Sept. 7, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Philippines on Friday reported 17,964 new COVID-19 infections following Thursday's record-high, bringing the country's total number of confirmed cases to 2,179,770.

Friday's case report is the 11th highest since the pandemic began, next to the 18,012 cases logged last Sept. 7.

This, amid the continuing threat of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which has spurred a fresh surge in cases as government grappled with balancing movement restrictions and economic activity.

BREAKING: DOH reports 17,964 new cases today. Four labs did not submit data.



The 28.9% positivity rate is the 2nd highest since data became available ‼️



The 175,470 active cases are the highest since April 17.



Cases today are lower than expected given the high positivity rate. pic.twitter.com/lDWtWZHdbs — Edson C. Guido (@EdsonCGuido) September 10, 2021

According to ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido, positivity rate is at 28.9% percent, the second highest since data became available. It peaked on Thursday at 29.4 percent.

The Department of Health (DOH) also reported 168 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 34,899.

Recovered patients rose to 1,969,401 after the DOH logged 9,067 fresh recoveries.

Of all the COVID-19 cases, 175,470 remain active, the DOH added.

Meanwhile, 79 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation.

Four laboratories failed to submit data in time for the report.

Many hospitals in Metro Manila and nearby provinces have reported critical capacity due to the influx of COVID-19 patients. Cases have continued to surge as vaccinations are still a long way from the target to achieve herd immunity.

Philippine authorities started its immunization program in March.