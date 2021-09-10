Barangay watchmen and police keep watch at an entry point to an alley under granular lockdown in Brgy 7 in Caloocan City on Sept. 10, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the nationwide state of calamity due to COVID-19 for another year, according to a document that Malacañang released on Friday, as the Philippines battles record-high coronavirus infections.

Duterte first placed the country under a 6-month state of calamity due to the pandemic in March 2020, before extending the declaration for a year until this September.

The declaration will give local governments "ample latitude to continue to implement the COVID-19 vaccination program; [and] utilize appropriate funds, including the Quick Response Fund," said the President.

He said it would also allow authorities to "monitor and control prices of basic necessities and prime commodities; and provide basic services to the affected populations."

To this end, Duterte in Proclamation No. 1218 further extended the state of calamity until Sept. 12 2022 "unless earlier lifted or extended as circumstances may warrant."

All agencies and local governments "are enjoined to continue rendering full assistance to and cooperation with each other," he said.

The Philippines has logged some 2.1 million coronavirus infections, including 34,899.

Government will pilot new restrictions in Metro Manila from Sept. 16 to arrest the uptick in cases and spur business activity.

