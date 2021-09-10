Pedestrians pass by as workers clear off mud along a main road in Las Piñas on Sept. 9, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Metro Manila will have only 2 quarantine levels in a policy shift that government hopes will arrest the spread of COVID-19 while at the same time spurring business activity, Malacañang said on Friday.

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 approved "provisionally" the guidelines on the pilot implementation of the "alert level system" in the capital region, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Sang-ayon po dito sa policy shift na gagawin natin, 2 na lang po ang ating quarantine classification. Ito po ang ECQ na ipapataw po ng IATF o kaya di naman kaya ang GCQ," he said in a televised public briefing.



(In line with the policy shift we will do, we will only have 2 quarantine classifications. These are ECQ that the IATF will impose or GCQ.)

ECQ or enhanced community quarantine is the strictest of 4 lockdown levels in the previous set-up, while GCQ or general community quarantine is the second loosest.

GCQ restrictions in the new scheme will depend on the alert level over a city or municipality, Roque said.

He said the highest alert level is 4, under which mass gatherings, indoor dining, and personal care services will be banned, he said.

"Pero pinaplantsa pa po talaga 'yong detalye kung anong puwede sa alert level 4," Roque said.

(But the details on what are allowed in alert level 4 are still being ironed out.)

Roque added granular lockdowns would be stricter than previous versions. Only health and allied medical professionals, those with emergencies, and outbound or returning OFWs will be allowed to leave their homes, he said.

"Pati po mga taong gobyerno o 'yong mga nagtatrabaho 'pag kayo po ay nasa ilalim ng localized lockdown, hindi kayo pupuwede lumabas," Roque said.

(Even government workers and those working under localized lockdown, you will not be allowed to go out.)

An apparent technical glitch at that point halted the livestream of Roque's briefings.

This story will be updated as more details come in.

Government had earlier taken back its declaration of Metro Manila's return to GCQ on Sept. 8, instead extending enforcement of the stricter modified ECQ until Sept. 15.