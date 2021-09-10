Mga negosyanteng Czech, inimbitahang mamuhunan sa Pilipinas

PRAGUE - Matatag na ekonomiya at business sector na uhaw na makabawi dahil sa pandemya ang ibinida ni Philippine Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ombra Jainal sa harap ng mga negosyanteng Czech at member-companies ng International Chamber of Commerce ng Czech Republic sa “Territorial Workshop: Philippines.” Ginanap ito sa Kinstellar sa Prague noong September 1, 2021.

“The Philippines remains as one of the top emerging economies and countries for investments. Reliable international entities, such as Japan Credit Rating Agency, Moody’s and S&P Global Rating, continue to give good credit ratings to the Philippines,” sabi ni Ambassador Jainal.

Si Philippine Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ombra Jainal habang nagbibigay ng nagtatalumpati sa “Territorial Workshop: Philippines” na ginanap sa Kinstellar sa Prague noong September 1,2021. (Prague PE photo)

Inisa-isa ni Jainal ang mga dahilan kung bakit hinog na ang Pilipinas sa mga nais mag negosyo o mag-invest mula sa Czech Republic. Isa na rito ang matibay na pagbawi ng ekonomiya ng Pilipinas noong second quarter ng 2021 dahil sa 20.8% na paglaki ng industry sector at ng 9.6% positive rate performance ng the services sector.

Dagdag pa ni Jainal, posibleng maabot ng Pilipinas ang target nitong 4% to 5% growth ngayong 2021.

Samantala, ibinida rin ni Minister at Consul General Indhira Bañares ang implementasyon ng Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act sa Pilipinas; ang unrestricted movement ng critical products ngayong pandemya, ang highly talented at skilled workforce; ang economic at industrial zones tulad ng New Clark City; at infrastructure development bilang major advantages kung mamumuhunan sa Pilipinas.

Napag-usapan din sa pagpupulong ang partnership sa sektor ng aerospace manufacturing and services, defense, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, at Information Technology.

