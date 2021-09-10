Navotas senior citizens along with their companions receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, 2021, under the local government's "Vax 1, Take 1" inoculation drive. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila mayors have urged the national government to study the easing of restrictions for fully-vaccinated persons in an effort to revive the economy, one of their colleagues said Friday.

The Metro Manila Council on Thursday adopted a resolution calling on the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to consider the proposal, Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco said.

The capital region has fully vaccinated 56 percent or 5,492,344 of the eligible population while 8,262,558 individuals have received their first dose, said Benhur Abalos, chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

"By next month (October 8), we are expecting that we will reach 77.57 percent or 7,601,685 of the total eligible population in the metro to be fully-vaccinated. The more people who complete their inoculation, the sooner we can achieve population protection,” he said in a statement.

"With the NCR being considered right now to be the epicenter of this pandemic and the region with the most number of vaccinated individuals, we are confident that we can find the right balance between safeguarding the public’s health and reviving economy."

The capital region was placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until September 15.

Government had deferred the implementation of general community quarantine with alert levels and granular lockdowns due to a lack of specific guidelines, Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro earlier said.

"Never naman tayo nagstop ng (We never stopped implementing) granular lockdowns," Tiangco told ABS-CBN"s Teleradyo.