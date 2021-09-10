People pass by a mural by artists Sim Tolentino, Bryan Barrios and Moks featuring images of people during the COVID-19 pandemic painted on the walls of the Columban Missionaries building on Singalong Street in Manila on on Sept. 6, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Government on Friday asked for understanding after it backpedalled on a new anti-COVID strategy, which created confusion and frustration among some residents of Metro Manila.

The capital region was supposed to shift to a looser lockdown level to spur business activity from last Wednesday until Sept. 30. But Malacañang postponed this policy just hours before its implementation, when some businesses and sectors like the church were already prepared for a reopening.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said he announced the shift on Sept. 6 because there a written resolution had been released by the inter-agency task force on COVID-19.

The task force later backpedalled on the announcement because it has yet to iron out the alert level for Metro Manila and the possible privileges for residents fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

"All I can say is that the debates are continuing and we're aiming to provide the best alternative to a hard lockdown. Hindi po madaling proseso 'yon. Humihingi po kami ng pag-intindi galing sa publiko," Roque said in a press briefing.

(That is not an easy process. We ask for understanding from the public.)

"Alam ko po hindi dapat nagfi-flipflop dahil kinakailangan ng predictability," he added.

(I know that it should not be flip-flopping because predictability is necessary.)

The task force has "provisionally" approved the Sept. 16 to 30 pilot run of a new policy, under which Metro Manila would have only 2 quarantine levels.

The Philippines has among the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Asia and has been battling an epidemic since March last year, which has hamstrung efforts to revive an economy that contracted more than 9 percent in 2020.

Cases in the past 30 days alone accounted for more than a fifth of the country's 2.1 million cases, while total deaths have exceeded 34,400.

Salon owner Ricklem Badiang had been looking forward to getting his business back and running after weeks without income.

"We are hoping that we will have at least some customers because we owners have nothing left to shell out to pay for building rent and employee's pay," Badiang said before the government's announcement.

The Philippines, which exited recession in the second quarter after 5 consecutive quarters of gross domestic product contraction, is expected to grow slower than previously thought after a renewed surge in COVID-19 led to stricter mobility curbs in August.

— With reports from Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News; Reuters