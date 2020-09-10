'Submit a petition,' CHED tells those behind calls for 'academic freeze'

MANILA - The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on Thursday urged those calling for an "academic freeze" to submit a formal petition to postpone the academic year.

CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera said the proposal must include a study that would serve as a basis for the implementation of an academic freeze, or suspending studies for the school year.

"I suggest those who are proposing any change in the academic policy, do a serious study, compute the cost, look at options, look at the parameters and submit it to the commission," De Vera said in a press conference.

De Vera made the statement a day after the Department of Education, which oversees the basic education system in the country, rejected calls for an "academic freeze," arguing that the proposal does not consider the effects of prolonged interruption in the learning process of children.

Social media was recently abuzz with calls for an "academic freeze," arguing that many students in the country were unprepared to shift to remote means of learning while physical classes remain prohibited because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CHED has urged universities and colleges to implement flexible learning, where the mode of learning will be customized depending on resources available to students and educators. This can be done through online classes, and printed and digital learning materials, among others.

The commission is also eyeing the conduct of limited in-person classes in areas with low risk of COVID-19 transmission by January.

— With a report from Zhander Cayabyab, ABS-CBN News