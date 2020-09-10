Home  >  News

Quezon City coronavirus cases breach 14,000 mark

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 10 2020 10:08 PM

MANILA - Quezon City on Thursday recorded 256 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total number of infections to 14,183.

In its latest COVID-19 bulletin, the city government said that of the total cases, 10,635 have recovered while 459 others died. 

The remaining 3,089 are active or recovering cases.

Among the city's districts, District 4 has the most number of coronavirus cases with 3,023, followed by District 3 (2,503) and District 1 (2,425).

District 6 has 2,214 infections, while District 5 has 2,112 and District 2 with 1,906.

Some areas in the city are under "special concern lockdown" due to their high number of COVID-19 cases.

These are:

  • 11 Ilaw St. in Paltok
  • 1A Madelaine St. in Apolonio Samson 
  • Portion of Christine St. in Apolonio Samson
  • GK Tabora, 228 Banlat Road, in Tandang Sora
  • 39 Kapiligan St. in Dona Imelda
  • 70 & 72 Pajo St., Quirino 2-A

As of posting, the Philippines has 248,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 58,823 are active. 

The country's total number of recoveries is at 186,058 while its death toll has gone up to 4,066.

