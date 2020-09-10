Quezon City coronavirus cases breach 14,000 mark

MANILA - Quezon City on Thursday recorded 256 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total number of infections to 14,183.

In its latest COVID-19 bulletin, the city government said that of the total cases, 10,635 have recovered while 459 others died.

The remaining 3,089 are active or recovering cases.

Among the city's districts, District 4 has the most number of coronavirus cases with 3,023, followed by District 3 (2,503) and District 1 (2,425).

District 6 has 2,214 infections, while District 5 has 2,112 and District 2 with 1,906.

Some areas in the city are under "special concern lockdown" due to their high number of COVID-19 cases.

These are:

11 Ilaw St. in Paltok

1A Madelaine St. in Apolonio Samson

Portion of Christine St. in Apolonio Samson

GK Tabora, 228 Banlat Road, in Tandang Sora

39 Kapiligan St. in Dona Imelda

70 & 72 Pajo St., Quirino 2-A

As of posting, the Philippines has 248,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 58,823 are active.

The country's total number of recoveries is at 186,058 while its death toll has gone up to 4,066.