Paglaya ni Pemberton plantsado na matapos pirmahan ang release memo

MAYNILA — Pirmado na ng Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) nitong Huwebes ang release memo para sa paglaya ni US Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton ilang araw matapos gawaran ng absolute pardon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Gayunpaman, wala pang kumpirmasyon ang mga awtoridad kung anong araw tuluyang makakalaya si Pemberton.

Maaalalang nahatulang guilty sa homicide ng Olongapo court si Pemberton noong 2015 dahil sa karumaldumal na pagpaslang nito sa transgender Pinay na si Jennifer Laude noong 2014.

Nasa halos 6 na taong nakulong si Pemberton sa espesyal na piitan alinsunod na rin sa kasunduan ng Pilipinas at Amerika sa ilalim ng Visiting Forces Agreement.

PROSESO

Ayon kay BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag, mabilis ang naging pagproseso sa release memo mula sa Department of Justice dahil walang ibang criminal record o nakabinbing kaso si Pemberton.

Tapos na rin siyang sumailalim sa swab test at hinihintay na lamang ang resulta.

Nakasaad din sa disposition form na ite-turnover sa Bureau of Immigration (BI) si Pemberton dahil may deportation order ito noong 2015.

Ayon naman sa BI, isasagawa agad ang formal turnover sa kustodiya ni Pemberton oras na makuha nila ang dokumento mula sa BuCor.

Isusunod ang pagkuha nito ng NBI clearance at aayusin ang kanyang travel documents at flight itinerary para makumpleto ang deportation order.

"This is only an implementation. We only have to ensure that the subject will be able to fly out of the country and he will no longer be here, the physical presence is removed from the Philippines, and that is the point of having a deportation order. And once deportation order is complete, then that's the time we are going to include him in our derogatory system, he is blacklisted," ani Melvin Babulac, BI National Operations acting chief.

Hindi pa nila matiyak kung isasakay ba sa commercial flight o special flight si Pemberton oras na makalaya na ito.