More than 300 kilos of processed meat seized in Zamboanga Port

Department of Agriculture-Region 9 handout photo

ZAMBOANGA CITY - At least 350 kilos of pork and chicken processed meat, mostly chorizo, were seized at the Zamboanga port late last week after its alleged owner failed to present a permit to authorities.

According to the Bureau of Animal Industry Veterinary Services, the confiscated cargo came from Cebu, which should have papers in order to acquire entry to Zamboanga .

Authorities said the owner was not able to produce a shipping permit, an FDA license, and a certificate of product which would attest the products are free from African swine flu.

Zamboanga remains swine fever-free, as it continues to impose local regulations in boundaries, airport, terminals and seaport.

The seized products were disposed within the compound and were buried.--Report from Jewel Reyes, ABS-CBN News