Lawmakers push for increase in housing budget

MANILA - Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez on Thursday pushed for an increase in the budget of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.



Rodriguez said the people’s housing needs cannot be sufficiently met by the “measly” proposed budget for the housing department and urged lawmakers to support higher funding for the agency.



The agency requested P77 billion for 2021 but was allocated only P3.68 billion in the proposed National Expenditure Program.



“Let us correct this. We can never solve housing and give human dignity to our people if this is the kind of budget that we give,” Rodriguez said during the House budget hearing.



Meantime, Housing Secretary Eduardo del Rosario said the rehabilitation of Marawi City is expected to be completed by December 2021.



“The different public infrastructures are now ongoing in the most affected area and even outside the ground zero of Marawi City. So it will be completed by December of 2021,” del Rosario said, responding to a query by Bayan Muna Party-list Rep. Isagani Zarate.

The southern city had been reduced to rubble in a 5-month terrorist siege in 2017. Local officials have scored delays in rehabilitation.



Del Rosario said the internally displaced people of Marawi have been allowed to return to their destroyed properties “provided they secure” rebuilding permits.

Those without the capacity to rebuild, del Rosario said, can be aided by the pending compensation bill in Congress which hopes to provide financial assistance to affected families.



Zarate and Gabriela Party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas, meanwhile, called for a moratorium on demolition activities especially at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Brosas raised a demolition order for Katuparan in Vitas, Tondo, Manila.



National Housing Authority General Manager Marcelino Escalada Jr. said the agency will make a representation with the City of Manila since he said the demolition was ordered by the city government and “technically recommended” by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).