Forensic investigation confirms Jolo bombers are 2 'Asian females': police

The bodies of victims (C) lie on the pavement as police and military personnel cordon off the site where an improvised bomb exploded next to a military vehicle in the town of Jolo in Sulu on August 24, 2020. At least 15 people were killed and dozens wounded -- many of them soldiers or police -- in the twin bombings. Nickee Butlangan, AFP

MANILA — Police on Thursday confirmed that the 2 bombers responsible for the twin blasts last month in Jolo, Sulu were "Asian" and "females."

The special investigation task group (SITG) of the Philippine National Police, said they came up with the conclusion after their forensic investigation. The task group has yet to identify the 2 women.

Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana had earlier said the 2 suspects were:

A certain "Nanah," wife of Abu Talha, a subleader of an Abu Sayyaf unit

An alias "Inda Nay," widow of Filipino Norman Lasuca, who set off a bomb strapped to his torso in Indanan town in June 2019, killing 6 people.

The 2 women were the targets of 4 soldiers before they were killed by policemen in Sulu in June, he told ABS-CBN News.

Nine state troops and 6 civilians were killed in the August 24 blasts, while wounded were 48 civilians, 21 soldiers and 6 police personnel.

The SITG added they have filed 20 cases against those allegedly behind the blasts, but they refused to divulge more information as follow up operations are still ongoing.

—Reports from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News