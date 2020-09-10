DFA consular office in Tacloban closed for disinfection

MANILA - The consular office of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in Tacloban City will be closed until Friday, September 11, for disinfection as part of preventive measures against COVID-19.

“CO Tacloban will resume its regular operations on Monday, 14 September 2020,” the DFA said in a public advisory.

Applicants with confirmed appointments during the suspension of operations must secure another schedule by emailing [email protected] with the following details:

Name

Date of birth

Original appointment date and time

Preferred date and time of new appointment

The preferred new appointment schedule may be on any working day (Monday to Friday) from September 14 to October 9, 2020 within the consular office's regular work hours between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.



Applicants who need emergency or urgent consular services may contact the Tacloban consular office by email at [email protected] or text or call 0951-833-5246 within working hours.