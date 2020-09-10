BI to deport Pemberton after release from prison

US Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton enters a court building to face the verdict of a homicide case at the regional trial court in Olongapo City on Dec. 1, 2015. Noel Celis, AFP Photo/File

MANILA - Immigration authorities said Thursday they will take custody of US Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton after he is released from prison for deportation.

Immigration spokesperson Melvin Mabulac said the bureau will enforce the September 2015 deportation order against Pemberton after the serviceman was convicted of homicide for the death of Jennifer Laude.

"We have to ensure na ang kaniyang physical presence ay mare-remove sa Philippines kasi siya ay undesirable foreign national. Siya ay threat sa public safety ng mga Filipino," he told Teleradyo's "SRO".

Pemberton, who is nearly halfway into his 10-year prison sentence, is set to be freed after he was granted executive clemency by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte's decision came days after an Olongapo City court ruled that the soldier was eligible for early release under a law that shortens jail time due to good conduct.

Mabulac said the bureau had yet to receive an official transmittal letter from the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) so Pemberton would be turned over to them.

Once the soldier is released from a US-controlled facility at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, the bureau will implement the deportation proceeding, he added.

The bureau will process Pemberton's NBI clearance, travel documents and flight itinerary. He will also be tested for COVID-19.

After his removal from the Philippines, Pemberton will be included in the bureau's black list order.

"Hindi na natin siya papayagang makapasok sa ating bansa... We will not allow the entry of a foreign national convicted of crime," Mabulac said.